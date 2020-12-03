Paava Kadhaigal trailer: Netflix anthology looks dark and bold

Paava Kadhaigal will streaming on Netflix. (Photo: PR handout).

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer of its first Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal. The anthology film brings together the brightest directors of Kollywood: Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran. It also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, among others.

“Each story in Paava Kadhaigal explores human relationships from a perspective that has never been looked at before – how far would one go in the name of honour,” said Sudha Kongara, who has helmed Thangam in Paava Kadhaigal.

Going by the trailer, the filmmakers have whipped up a dark movie about the horrific acts that people are willing to commit in the name of honour. But, like past movies, the family objections to a relationship are not only based on caste and religion.

“Each of these stories bring together incidents from across the country that are gruesome. It shows how pride on a personal and societal level affects human relationships. I am looking forward to this story reaching out to an audience around the globe and relate with them in some way or the other,” said Vetrimaaran, who has helmed Oor Iravu in Paava Kadhaigal.

The filmmakers have also steered Tamil cinema into new territory by exploring the problems faced by members of the LGBTQ community.

“Paava Kadhaigal helped me explore such an authentic theme in an honest way and gave me the opportunity to work alongside some of the most experienced filmmakers from the industry,” noted Vignesh Shivan, who made Love Panna Uttranum for the anthology movie.

In addition to directing Vaanmagal, Gautham has also played the lead role in it. “Making this film has been a learning experience for me and getting to direct my own self was something completely new that I did. It is incredible that this story – a true one that still happens in the country is being showcased to people all around the globe,” said the filmmaker.

Paava Kadhaigal will start streaming on Netflix from December 18.

