Paava Kadhaigal teaser: Kalidas Jayaram promises a moving performance

Thangam segment in anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is directed by Sudha Kongara.

Netflix on Monday released the teaser of Thangam, a segment in the upcoming anthology film Paava Kadhaigal. The teaser sheds light on the ordeal of people who desire relationships that are deemed taboo by society.

The highlight of the teaser is Kalidas Jayaram. Judging by the promo, the actor seems to have really sunk his teeth into the character. The segment, which is directed by Sudha Kongara, follows a forbidden love triangle. Kalidas Jayaram plays a transgender person called Sathaar, who is in love with his childhood best friend, Saravanan, played by Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. But, Saravanan is in love with Sathaar’s sister Sahira, which seems to anger the mob who are against interfaith marriages.

“The story touched my heart and I wanted to share it with the world. I did a lot of research on the transgender community and met members to understand their emotions, desires, and their battles. This film was particularly challenging as I had to share a poignant and deep story with all the raw emotions and turmoils in a span of 30 minutes. I hope Thangam resonates with the audience as much as it did with me when I first read it,” said Sudha Kongara.

Paava Kadhaigal will start streaming on Netflix from 18 December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd