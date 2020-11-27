Paava Kadhaigal teaser is intriguing

Paava Kadhaigal will stream on Netflix. (Photo: PR handout)

The teaser of Netflix’s Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is out. The teaser promises intense stories of pain and repent.

The four short films are directed by four distinguished directors of Tamil cinema: Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran.

Sudha Kongara’s short film stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. And Vignesh Shivan’s short boasts of actors like Anjali, Kalki Koechlin and Padam Kumar. Vetrimaaran has roped in Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi for his short film. And Gautham Menon, besides writing and directing his short film, has also played one of the lead roles along with Simran.

“The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us,” Gautham had said earlier talking about Paava Kadhaigal, which roughly translates to ‘stories of sin.’

The anthology film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, will start streaming on Netflix from December 18.

