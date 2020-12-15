Paava Kadhaigal teaser: Gautham Menon promises a gut wrenching story

Gautham Vasudev Menon is also starring in his segment in Paava Kadhaigal. (Photo: Netflix)

The teaser of Vaanmagal, a segment in Netflix’s upcoming anthology film Paava Kadhaigal was released on Tuesday.

The 30-minute long film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has also played the lead role in the family drama. The film follows the mental trauma of a family after their daughter is brutally assaulted. Judging by the teaser, it seems like the parents find it difficult to make peace with the reality and struggle to support their daughter. The film seems to examine the culture of victim-blaming and society’s role in making life more difficult for the victims of sexual crimes.

Simran has played the role of Gautham’s wife in the movie.

“Making Vaanmagal has been a learning experience for me and getting to direct my own self was something completely new that I did for this project. It is an incredibly moving story that made it even more intense to capture in a short film format. A lot of people will connect to this story and feel for the family and their tribulations,” said Gautham, who has also written the movie.

Paava Kadhaigal consists of four short films directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. Paava Kadhaigal will start streaming on Netflix from December 18.

