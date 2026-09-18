Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam is a sci-fi action film set across three eras, reveals first glimpse

Director Pa Ranjith has unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming Tamil film Vettuvam, confirming that the project is a genre-blending action and sci-fi drama set across three different time periods. The glimpse, released on Friday under the title “World of Vettuvam”, gives audiences a significantly broader understanding of the film’s world, its conflict structure and the scale of what Ranjith is attempting with what is being positioned as his first pan-India release.

The film, which stars VR Dinesh in the lead alongside Arya and Sobhita Dhulipala, is now confirmed for a December 2026 theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

What the Vettuvam glimpse reveals

The glimpse lays out a world in which different groups, separated by time but connected by tradition, are locked in a battle for power and authority. Pa Ranjith has described Vettuvam as a film that explores how the practices and conflicts of people from the past directly shape the present and, in turn, determine the future. The narrative spans three distinct periods, linking them through a common thread of martial tradition, survival and the consequences of unchecked power.

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Central to the story is Indra Vizha, a grand competition in which a position of leadership is at stake. The glimpse shows leaders of various groups clashing to secure this position, with the contests rooted in traditional martial arts and combat disciplines rather than modern warfare. The actors involved in these sequences underwent training in the specific combat forms depicted in the film, suggesting a commitment to authenticity that aligns with Ranjith’s track record of embedding his films in the real practices of the communities he portrays.

The footage hints at a larger narrative beyond the competition itself, one involving the dynamics of power, the cost of survival and the destruction that follows when authority is seized through force rather than earned through merit.

The cast of Vettuvam

VR Dinesh, who previously worked with Pa Ranjith in Attakathi, the director’s debut film, plays the lead in Vettuvam. His name change from Dinesh Ravi to VR Dinesh, which was revealed alongside the first Vettuvam glimpse, drew attention on social media, with fans noting the rebranding ahead of what is expected to be his biggest project yet.

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Arya reunites with Ranjith after Sarpatta Parambarai, the boxing drama set in 1970s North Madras that became one of the most acclaimed Tamil films of that year. His role in Vettuvam is under wraps, but the glimpse suggests a physically demanding part that required significant martial arts preparation.

Sobhita Dhulipala returns to Tamil cinema for the first time since Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise (2022, 2023). Her involvement in a Pa Ranjith film represents a significant shift from the kind of roles she has been associated with in recent years, and her casting alongside VR Dinesh and Arya adds star value to a project that is already drawing attention for its unusual genre positioning.

The supporting cast is deep and draws heavily from Ranjith’s regular ensemble. Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman and Lizzy all appear in the film.

The technical team of Vettuvam

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Vettuvam, marking a departure from Pa Ranjith’s frequent collaboration with Santhosh Narayanan, who serves as a co-writer on the project alongside Chenthilkumar. Franklin Jacob has written the dialogues. The film has cinematography by Roopesh Shaji, editing by Selva RK, art direction by SS Murthi, and action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected stunt coordinators.