Pa Ranjith welcomes Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s cabinet expansion as a historic step for social justice

When Pa Ranjith speaks about politics, he does not speak as a casual observer. He speaks as someone who has spent his entire career, across films like Kabali, Kaala, Madras and Sarpatta Parambarai, arguing that the stories a society tells about itself are inseparable from the power structures it maintains. On Thursday, he turned that lens on Tamil Nadu’s cabinet.

The second phase of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s cabinet expansion recently took place at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, with 23 new ministers sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, bringing the total strength of the TVK government’s council of ministers to 32. Pa Ranjith, through his social media, offered his congratulations to the new government. But the congratulations came wrapped in context, and that context was the point.