Pa Ranjith to direct Vikram in his next

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Thursday announced that he will be collaborating with actor Vikram for his next film. “Super excited to get this started,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The details of the remaining cast and crew are yet to be revealed. While the genre and the plot of the unnamed film are unknown, it is safe to assume that like previous films of Pa. Ranjith, the upcoming Vikram-starrer will be high on politics with the hero hailing from a downtrodden community.

Also Read | Akhanda review: Nandamuri Balakrishna film is an assault on the senses

Pa Ranjith is currently basking in the success of his previous film Sarpatta Parambarai. The film, that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July this year, garnered a positive reaction from the audience and critics alike. Starring Arya in the lead role, the movie examined the vibrant boxing culture that existed in north Chennai during the 1970s.

Vikram, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2019 action drama Kadaram Kondan. He has multiple projects in different stages of making. The actor has already completed shooting for director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan and Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram. He has also shot for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Vikram’s film with director Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Cobra is also in post-production.