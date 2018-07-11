Kaala director Pa Ranjith meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses caste and religion

Rahul Gandhi shared photos of the meeting on Twitter. Rahul Gandhi shared photos of the meeting on Twitter.

Kaala director Pa Ranjith met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. Actor Kalaiarasan was also present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote about the interaction, saying he wishes to continue the dialogue. “I met film director P A Ranjith the man behind blockbuster films like Madras, Kabali and Kaala and actor Kalaiyarasan, in Delhi yesterday. We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue,” wrote Rahul. The Congress leader also posted photos with Ranjith and Kalairasan.

In response to Rahul’s tweet, Ranjith wrote about how important such dialogues around different ideologies are. He wrote, “IMP.meeting with @RahulGandhi abt politics&art.Discussed caste&religious bias threatening d core of our secular constitution.Thks for having me over Sir.Lookin forward for our discussion taking shape.A national leader engaging with ppl from all ideologies is very encouraging (sic).”

Pa Ranjith’s Kaala starting Rajinikanth had several political and social themes. Apart from dealing with the problems of people living in the slums, the film was appreciated for its heavy Dalit subtexts. The way of Dalits and Ambedkarism have been constant motifs in the tales of Pa. Ranjith. Starting from Attakathi, Ranjith has been lauded for his on-screen portrayal of people from the oppressed community. His directorial venture Madras is considered to be a cult film for its honest and rooted portrayal of North Madras and it’s people.

