Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: ‘Love is political’

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Wednesday announced his upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. Even though the first look poster suggests a fun, woman-centric romantic movie, Ranjith’s tweet hints that there are going to be strong political undertones like in all of his previous movies.

“Love is Political! #NatchathiramNagargiradhu, My next directorial, coming soon to cinemas near you,” he captioned the poster.

Dushara Vijayan occupies the most real estate in the poster of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. She seems stoic and her hair flows down like a blue river. The colour blue plays a prominent role in Ranjith’s movies. His production banner is also titled Neelam Productions. The colour blue is associated with the Dalit identity which is also the driving force of Ranjith’s filmography.

Pa Ranjith’s last directorial outing was Sarpatta Parambarai. The film, released directly on Amazon Prime Video last year owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown, was set against the backdrop of North Chennai in the 1980s when the place was home to a thriving boxing culture. Dushara had played the female lead in Sarpatta Parambarai.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also marks Pa Ranjith’s return to the romance genre after his debut Attakathi. Ranjith also has several big-ticket films in the works. He is expected to join hands with actors Vikram and Kamal Haasan for two different projects.