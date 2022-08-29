scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Pa.Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu gets glowing reviews from filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap hugs director

Pa.Ranjith directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in cinemas on August 31.

Pa.Ranjith, Anurag KashyapPa.Ranjith and Anurag Kashyap during the special screening of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. (Photo: Twitter/Ramesh Bala)

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith held a special screening of his latest movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu for actors and filmmakers in Mumbai recently. The preview was attended by the likes of Nandita Das and Anurag Kashyap. And it seems the movie impressed attendees.

The pictures after the screening show a visibly happy Anurag Kashyap hugging Ranjith. Neeraj Ghaywan, who helmed the critically acclaimed Masaan, gave a huge shout out to Ranjith on his Twitter page.

“@beemji opens #NatchathiramNagargiradhu with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith! Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu and Kalidas Jayaram,” Neeraj wrote.

Also Read |Exclusive | Pa Ranjith on 10 years in cinema, pan-Indian films, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: ‘I am waiting to see the ripples it creates’

Filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary also suggested that Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was an impactful movie. “I love the man and his films. No other film in recent times hit me in the same way #NatchathiramNagargiradhu did. Take a bow @beemji,” he tweeted.

The trailer of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu suggested that the film was a romantic comedy, which revolves around LGBTQ relationships. “Love is political,” Ranjith had tweeted, while sharing the posters of the movie.

“It’s not a romantic film, but one that discusses romance and love. It is about a group of people who discuss love. The group has straight and queer couples, but the centre plot revolves around Rene (Dushara), Iniyan (Kalidas Jayaram) and Arjun (Kalaiyarasan). Arjun is the representation of a typical Indian male, who is shaped by society’s casteism and other belief systems,” Ranjith said in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
Advertisement

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in cinemas on August 31.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:18:09 pm
Next Story

Pro Boxing: Super Featherweight boxer Md Azahar crowned WBC India champion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA
NASA's Artemis 1

Launch could be delayed due to multiple issues: NASA

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement