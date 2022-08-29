Pa.Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu gets glowing reviews from filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap hugs director

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith held a special screening of his latest movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu for actors and filmmakers in Mumbai recently. The preview was attended by the likes of Nandita Das and Anurag Kashyap. And it seems the movie impressed attendees.

The pictures after the screening show a visibly happy Anurag Kashyap hugging Ranjith. Neeraj Ghaywan, who helmed the critically acclaimed Masaan, gave a huge shout out to Ranjith on his Twitter page.

“@beemji opens #NatchathiramNagargiradhu with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith! Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu and Kalidas Jayaram,” Neeraj wrote.

Filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary also suggested that Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was an impactful movie. “I love the man and his films. No other film in recent times hit me in the same way #NatchathiramNagargiradhu did. Take a bow @beemji,” he tweeted.

.@beemji opens #NatchathiramNagargiradhu with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith! Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu and Kalidas Jayaram. — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 29, 2022

I love the man and his films . No other film in recent times hit me in the same way #NatchathiramNagargiradhu did . Take a bow @beemji @officialneelam @officialdushara @KalaiActor @kalidas700 pic.twitter.com/mIbKaM6VRF — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) August 29, 2022

The trailer of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu suggested that the film was a romantic comedy, which revolves around LGBTQ relationships. “Love is political,” Ranjith had tweeted, while sharing the posters of the movie.

“It’s not a romantic film, but one that discusses romance and love. It is about a group of people who discuss love. The group has straight and queer couples, but the centre plot revolves around Rene (Dushara), Iniyan (Kalidas Jayaram) and Arjun (Kalaiyarasan). Arjun is the representation of a typical Indian male, who is shaped by society’s casteism and other belief systems,” Ranjith said in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in cinemas on August 31.