Pa.Ranjith: ‘I follow Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, I cultivate minds through my art’

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith was honoured with the Filmmaker of the Decade award at the OTTplay Awards 2022 for his 2021 sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai. After receiving the award, Ranjith began the speech by saying ‘Jai Bhim’, a slogan used to demonstrate one’s allegiance to the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar. And the filmmaker noted that he uses the medium of cinema to propagate the teachings of Ambedkar.

“Jai Bhim! Thanks for believing in me (producers and actors of Sarpatta Parambarai). In India, films are not only an entertainment medium. I follow Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He always said cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence. I’m doing it through my art,” Ranjith said.

Sarpatta Parambarai revolved around the rivalry between two boxing camps. The film was set in the 1970s when the culture of boxing thrived in north Chennai. Besides the vibrant boxing culture of Chennai, then Madras, the movie also chronicled the volatile political climate of Tamil Nadu.

Sarpatta Parambarai was well received not just for its boxing sequences, which were among the most well-choreographed fights ever produced in the history of Tamil cinema, the film was also praised for its strong narrative threads coupled with a strong political undertone and social commentary.

Sarpatta Parambarai starred Arya, John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan.

Owing to the pandemic situation in India last year, the film was directly released on Amazon Prime Video.