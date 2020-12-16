Pa Ranjith to bankroll Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama?

Dhruv Vikram may work with Mari Selvaraj. (Photo: Mari Selvaraj/Twitter and Dhruv Vikram/Instagram)

It seems Dhruv Vikram is on a signing spree of sorts. If reports are to be believed, he has signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. What’s more, the movie will be bankrolled by filmmaker Pa Ranjith. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

It is said that the movie is based on a regional sport. Given that it is a collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj, it is fair to assume that it is likely to be a story of grit and resilience of a protagonist from a marginalised community.

Dhruv already has a film with director Karthik Subbaraj in his kitty. Billed as an action drama, the film will see him sharing screen space with his superstar father Vikram. In addition to Mari Selvaraj’s movie, Dhruv has also reportedly signed two other films during the lockdown.

Dhruv made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, which is the official Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj has finished shooting his second directorial outing Karnan, which stars Dhanush in the lead role.

