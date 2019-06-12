Filmmaker Pa Ranjith booked for comments on Raja Raja Chola

A case has been registered against Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith by Thanjavur police for allegedly inciting caste animosity with his comments. During an event in Tamil Nadu, Pa Ranjith said Dalits had to struggle for land during the reign of Raja Raja Chola of the Chola Dynasty.

According to reports, the Kaala director said, “Many say that the period of Rajaraja Chola was a golden age, I will say that the Rajaraja Chola regime is the darkest rule of existence.”

The police booked him under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153 (A)(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) after Hindu Makkal Katchi former district secretary Bala lodged a complaint against the filmmaker.

Pa Ranjith is known for his films Kabali and Kaala, both starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.