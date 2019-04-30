Inside Oviyaa’s birthday celebration

Actor Oviyaa celebrated her 29th birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Arav, and other fellow Bigg Boss Tamil participants including Gayathri Raghuram. The actor shared pictures of the celebration on her official Twitter handle. “Special thanks to each and everyone who took the time to wish me a happy birthday!! it was truly amazing..!!”, she tweeted.

Arav also shared a special birthday wish for Oviyaa on Twitter. “Happy Bday dear @OviyaaSweetz..This year is gonna be amazing as you..Have a fantabulous year!! #HBDOviyaa”, he wrote.

What surprised fans was Gayathri’s presence at the birthday celebration. Oviyaa and Gayathri were involved in a long and public feud during their stint inside the Bigg Boss house. Oviyaa even left the show mid-way owing to stress. Many fans accused Gayathri of bullying and ganging-up against the Kalavani actor. Though Gayathri issued a statement saying that the two are back on good terms, Oviyaa still enjoys the support of fans she gained during her Bigg Boss innings.

On the work front, Oviyaa is basking in the success of her latest release, Kanchana 3. The film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within ten days of its release and is going steady at the box office. Oviyaa is also awaiting the release of Kalavani 2 opposite actor Vimal.