Self-proclaimed ‘overseas Censor Board’ member gives verdict on Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam’s wife questions his credentials

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is releasing in theatres on Friday and while the film is expected to do well, it is yet to be known how it actually fares. In the midst of this anticipation where the film’s future is yet to be decided, a self-proclaimed ‘member of the overseas Censor Board’ Umair Sandhu has given his verdict on the film but soon after, he was called out by Suhasini Maniratnam who questioned his credentials.

Sandhu wrote on Twitter, “First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments.” He also gave the film three stars.

Suhasini replied to his tweet, “Who is this please? What is your access to a film yet to release?”

First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

Replies on her tweet by netizens suggest that they had the same questions for Umair Sandhu. One tweet read, “He is fake.” Another tweet read, “There is no such thing as overseas censor board.” “Excellent ma’am. This guy has no early access to any movies. Just fakes and blabbers every time a big movie releases,” read another tweet.

In Premium | The enduring popularity of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, now adapted for big screen by Mani Ratnam

The Twitter user by the name of Umair Sandhu has been giving out his verdict for many releases and many have questioned his authenticity. His Twitter bio declares him as ‘Member of Overseas Censor Board. Most Controversial Top South & Hindi Overseas Film Critic’ and says that he is based out of Dubai.

Umair regularly posts about the upcoming trailers and teasers and gives out his verdict. He also posts unverified gossip on his social media.