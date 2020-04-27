Over 30 Tamil film producers come out in support of direct OTT release

Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Two days ago, The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association said they are considering a ban on Suriya’s movies, after the actor’s banner 2D Entertainment decided to release Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal directly on an OTT platform. In response, over 30 Tamil film producers on Sunday released a joint statement asserting their right to release their film directly on an OTT platform.

In the joint statement, the producers argued that they should have the freedom to release small and medium budget films directly on OTT platforms. “With the development of OTT (Over the Top) technology, many new films started coming out worldwide directly on this platform. Post the lockdown due to corona in the country, many OTT platforms have started acquiring small and medium budget films for direct OTT premiere, which we all have to welcome wholeheartedly,” they said.

They also added that Hindi, Telugu and other languages producers are trying to sell the rights of the films to OTT platforms to recover their investment. “The balance films can release properly too. Like that there are so many benefits we can enjoy by allowing the OTT premiere of small-medium budget films and hence this step by OTT players must be welcomed by all of us. We must request OTT players to acquire many small and medium budget films, which are struggling to release or stuck due to this lock down,” the statement read.

More importantly, the statement asserted the right of producers to recover their investment in any way they deem fit. “In addition, a Film Producer who has invested his money, has all the right to exploit his film in every possible way by selling the rights available for his film, to recover his investment so that he or she can continue in the film business.”

The producers also requested distributors and theater owners to cooperate with them and asked the theatre association to not take any decision which hurts the interests of a producer. In the statement, the producers said, “For the film industry to operate smoothly, the three key stakeholders (producers, distributors and theatre owners) must work together in unison and take decisions in the best interest of the industry. We strongly request that no individual film trade association should take any decision and announce it unilaterally, which may hurt the interest of a film producer, who is trying to protect his business.”

The statement concluded by saying that after the lockdown is lifted, all the stakeholders must come to a feasible solution, regarding OTT release of new films, for the welfare of the Tamil film industry.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu theater owners considering ban on Suriya’s movies

Helmed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal was set to hit theaters on March 27, but the release got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers recently announced that the Jyotika starrer is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd