Oththa Seruppu trailer: Parthiban promises an intriguing psychological drama

Actor Karthi on Monday unveiled the trailer of Parthiban’s upcoming film Oththa Seruppu.

“Here is the trailer of #OththaSeruppu from the man who always thinks out of the box @rparthiepan. All the best to the entire team! (sic),” tweeted the actor, while sharing the trailer.

As Karthi pointed out, Parthiban is known for making films that are usually out of the box. It has been the case since his screen debut with Pudhiya Paadhai (1989), which he also wrote and directed. Oththa Seruppu, which marks his comeback as a director, is not going to be an exception.

The film has already distinguished itself from other films due to its unique theme. The entire film revolves around just one character, and it is set in one location. Going by the trailer, Parthiban’s character has seemingly trapped himself inside a deserted police station. Not just physically, his character seems to have trapped himself inside his head too.

The protagonist of the film seems to have a lot of emotional baggage, involving a death/murder of a loved one, sending him on the path of an emotional meltdown. The actor seems to have whipped up an engaging phycological drama that lives up to the maverick reputation of Parthiban.

Oththa Seruppu is the first south Indian film to feature one actor. Parthiban has written, directed and produced the movie with a very talented crew. Lyricist Vivek, cinematographer Ramji, music composer Santhosh Narayanan and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty have lend their expertise to the project.

Meanwhile, the who’s who of the Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shankar, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Mammootty among others have publicly endorsed the film, wishing success for Parthiban’s new attempt.