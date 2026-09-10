‘Oscar for acting’: Aarti makes veiled dig at Ravi Mohan amid renewed Keneeshaa Francis buzz

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, and his ex-wife Aarti Ravi have been engaged in a public feud since the actor announced their separation. Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, the two have been sharing cryptic posts on social media. Now, three months after Ravi broke down while speaking to the media about his personal life, Aarti has seemingly taken another indirect dig at her ex-husband.

Taking to Instagram, Aarti appeared to take a veiled dig at someone from her past, suggesting that his acting skills could put even some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to shame. Her post read, “SURIYA, AJITH, VIKRAM, KAMAL.. IVNGA ELLARAIUM.. VIDA EN LIFE LA.. VANTHA ORUTHAN…NADICHANE NADIPPU… OSCAR AWARDS.. EH KUDUKALAM DA.” The text rougly translates to, “Suriya, Ajith, Vikram, Kamal — compared to all of them, the guy who came into my life acted so well that we could give him an Oscar for acting!”

The comments come days after an old video of Ravi Mohan and singer Keneeshaa Francis resurfaced online, showing them sitting together and smoking. The clip drew considerable backlash on social media. Mohan also recently announced that Keneeshaa will compose the music for his upcoming film, An Ordinary Man.

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Check out Aarti’s Instagram Story:

Aarti Ravi’s Instagram Story. Aarti Ravi’s Instagram Story.

When Ravi Mohan cried at press conference

At a press conference at Ravi Mohan Studios in Chennai on May 16, Ravi Mohan broke down several times, while explaining what he underwent after moving out of his house. “I shouldn’t remain alive. That is the maximum they (referring to his wife and her parents) want. It will definitely happen. But I will finish everybody and only then go. I will go happily. I will go with a smile. Already, it has started,” he said.

He further shared “I have started hurting myself. They aren’t letting me see my children. I started hurting myself.” Pointing out to the marks on his wrist, Mohan added, “This is what will happen. That is what they want. I gave it everything. I have the whole proof.”

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Ravi also claimed that the intense online scrutiny surrounding his personal life forced his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis to step away. “I have given everything away to them because I trusted them. The solution must come from the court. I can only make a prayer to them. After a man says he can’t be there, what more can he do? I am alive only because of my children. If something happens to me or to Keneesha, whom you all sent away, only that family is responsible. Nobody else is responsible.”

Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi, daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009, and the couple have two sons. In September 2024, he announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. What initially appeared to be an amicable split soon turned into a public dispute, with Aarti claiming she and their children were blindsided by Ravi’s announcement. Ravi later accused her of cruelty, while Aarti alleged that he had refused to meet her.

Around the same time, Ravi was linked to singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis, although both initially maintained they were just friends. In 2025, they attended a wedding together in matching gold outfits, effectively confirming their relationship. However, in May, Keneeshaa quit Instagram after facing heavy trolling and wrote that she was releasing Ravi “with love and complete detachment,” fuelling speculation that the two had parted ways.