Only Vijay will take a call on his political entry: Shobha Chandrasekhar

After Vijay, his mother Shobha has refuted claims of the actor making an entry into politics. Her statement has come after Vijay’s father and director SA Chandrasekhar registered one of the actor’s fan clubs Vijay Makkal Iyakkam as a political party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India.

Shobha claimed her husband SA Chandrasekhar tried to register a political outfit in the name of Vijay’s fan club without the knowledge of her son. She added that her husband got her to sign a document by claiming that he is starting an association.

But, she refused to sign the document for the second time when she came to know about her husband’s idea to start a political outfit. Shobha shared she is no longer part of the outfit and said only Vijay will take a call on his political entry.

On Thursday, Vijay informed fans that he has no association with the political outfit started by his father, and warned of strict action if his name or photograph was used for any political agenda.

“I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly. I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started or work for it. There is no connection between that party and our ‘iyakkam’ (fan club),” read Vijay’s statement.

