Online campaign ‘Bharat Ratna for SP Balasubrahmanyam’ gains steam

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25. (Photo: Instagram/spbalasubrahmanyam)

Since the death of celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, several online petitions have cropped up demanding a Bharat Ratna for the artiste. One such petition on Change.org, started by Girish Kumar from Bengaluru, has already gained the support of over 35,000 individuals.

Girish is also the admin of a Facebook fan page dedicated to SPB. “SP sir is my idol. I grew up listening to his songs, and they are a part of my life. They motivate me when I am down, and encourage me when I am happy,” Girish stated while remembering SPB.

Not just common people, even those in power have asked the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on SP Balasburahmanyam posthumously.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the highest civilian honour for SPB. Noting that SPB’s birthplace was Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan said that the “untimely departure” has caused distress among music lovers in India and abroad.

“Earlier, music stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan and Bhimesn Joshi, were conferred Bharat Ratna by the government of India. As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer Bharat Ratna award upon him too. This will be the highest recognition to his remarkable work which lasted for five decades,” Jagan wrote in his letter.

Actor Kamal Haasan also threw his weight behind Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to the Centre. “Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. @AndhraPradeshCM. The honour you seek for our brother Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamil Nadu but throughout the whole nation (sic),” Kamal tweeted.

Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. @AndhraPradeshCM. The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation. pic.twitter.com/eSeC4MnR8p — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 28, 2020

It is worth noting that Kamal Haasan shared a very close relationship with SPB.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last week in a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-related complications.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd