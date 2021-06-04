On SP Balasubrahmanyam 75th birth anniversary, remembering the legend with his timeless concert. Watch it here

Singing great SP Balasubrahmanyam would have turned 75 today. The legendary singer, who died last September from a coronavirus infection, has left behind a massive trove of timeless songs for his fans. To many, he is music itself — a man who sang more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. It was his silken voice that many remember as lullabies, his songs played in our heads as our heart learned to love for the first time and it is the music we listened to when we dealt with heartbreak. His songs are eternal.

To see SPB perform at concerts was especially joyful. He really let his hair down and showed us the kind of camaraderie, and mutual respect and admiration he shared with his fellow singers and musicians. His concert Voice of Legends packs so many wonderful moments and memorable anecdotes, which sort of uplifts our spirit on multiple fronts. The best way to celebrate his birthday is to watch this great musician doing what he does best.

In this video, we can see SPB cracking a few jokes at the expense of his co-singer K. S. Chithra. He also mimics her so gracefully.

If the soulful renditions of classic songs mend our heart and mind, his playfulness makes us smile and his grand stature deeply grounded in humility teaches us a very valuable lesson. Unerringly generous, supportive and humble to a fault, SPB was also a known philanthropist and a mentor to many budding singers and composers.

SPB’s implacable humanity will always be among the top things that defined his glorious legacy. His trademark childlike enthusiasm stemmed from his seemingly never-ending stream of gratitude.

SPB never took his success for granted, always remained a student of life and music, which was one of the reasons behind longevity as a playback singer. He showed great reverence to his seniors, he was generous in his praise for young singers and composers, and he was in an eternal state of thankfulness for being able to make a living and a name by singing his heart out for about five decades.