OM Trailer: Dhanush goes undercover in the Red Sandalwood mafia, watch

The makers of O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood have released the film’s trailer on Friday, a week before its scheduled theatrical release on November 20.

The nearly three-minute trailer reveals the full scope of Rajkumar Periasamy’s red sandalwood smuggling drama for the first time, with Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover as a woodcutter inside the syndicate, Sai Pallavi as IPS officer Nithya Reddy heading Andhra Pradesh’s Exclusive Special Task Force and Mammootty as Siya, a grey-shaded figure who appears to control the trade from the shadows.

The trailer establishes the film’s setting between two temple towns in the Seshachalam forest region of Andhra Pradesh, where the illegal red sandalwood trade operates. The story centres on a joint operation by the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police forces to dismantle the smuggling network.