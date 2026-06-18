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Dhanush unleashes fury in OM first glimpse; Mammootty and Sai Pallavi also star
Dhanush takes on armed forces in the intense first promo of OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.
The makers of Dhanush‘s much-awaited film OM have unveiled the first promo, titled OM First Strike, offering a glimpse into a gritty action drama set against the backdrop of dense forests, armed conflict and a brewing rebellion.
Helmed by Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy, OM features a star-studded cast led by Dhanush, alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.
What’s in OM teaser?
The teaser opens with sweeping visuals of mountains, forests and a temple town before moving into a tense standoff in a rain-soaked jungle. A group of frightened villagers finds itself surrounded by armed personnel. The teaser then shows security personnel aiming their weapons at the crowd, while a blood-streaked axe lodged in a freshly cut tree stump hints at the violence unfolding in the region.
As tensions rise, the villagers begin chanting “Anna Malaiyarku!” in unison, transforming the mood from fear to defiance.
Dhanush then makes a dramatic entry through the rain and mist. The actor is seen taking on armed officers in a series of brutal hand-to-hand combat sequences, disarming opponents and battling multiple attackers. In one of the teaser’s standout moments, he is shown wielding an assault rifle before confronting the remaining forces.
The video concludes with Dhanush raising a massive weapon over his head before the title logo appears on screen. The makers also reveal that the story will begin with Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, suggesting a larger multi-part narrative.
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About OM
OM was first announced as Dhanush’s 55th film, tentatively titled D55. The project marks the actor’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Periasamy, whose previous directorial venture Amaran emerged as both a critical and commercial success.
At the time of the film’s announcement, Wunderbar Films shared the news on social media, writing, “D55 – a grand new beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!”
The film is also set to bring Dhanush and Mammootty together on screen once again. The two actors previously shared screen space when Dhanush made a cameo appearance in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath.
Dhanush’s upcoming projects
Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil heist action-thriller Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. The film also starred Mamitha Baiju and K. S. Ravikumar.
Among Dhanush’s upcoming projects are a biographical drama on former President APJ Abdul Kalam and a film based on the life of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.
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