Dhanush unleashes fury in OM first glimpse; Mammootty and Sai Pallavi also star

The teaser of Dhanush’s film OM has been released.

The makers of Dhanush‘s much-awaited film OM have unveiled the first promo, titled OM First Strike, offering a glimpse into a gritty action drama set against the backdrop of dense forests, armed conflict and a brewing rebellion.

Helmed by Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy, OM features a star-studded cast led by Dhanush, alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

What’s in OM teaser?

The teaser opens with sweeping visuals of mountains, forests and a temple town before moving into a tense standoff in a rain-soaked jungle. A group of frightened villagers finds itself surrounded by armed personnel. The teaser then shows security personnel aiming their weapons at the crowd, while a blood-streaked axe lodged in a freshly cut tree stump hints at the violence unfolding in the region.