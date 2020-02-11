Oh My Kadavule is a special film in my career: Ritika Singh

Ritika Singh’s Oh My Kadavule will hit screens on February 14. Ritika Singh’s Oh My Kadavule will hit screens on February 14.

National Award-winning actor Ritika Singh is thrilled about returning to Kollywood after three years with Valentine’s Day release, Oh My Kadavule (Her last Tamil film was P Vasu directorial Shivalinga in 2017). Starring Ashok Selvan in the lead, Oh My Kadavule, a rom-com, is hitting screens this Friday.

Ritika Singh says, “Oh My Kadavule is a special film in my career because of its fresh treatment. I can assure you that this one will make you leave the theater with a smile on your face. Further, I got to dress up as a Christian bride, and that was the icing on the cake.”

The Irudhi Suttru actor heaps praise on the star cast. “Ashok Selvan is extremely talented, and so is Vani Bhojan. Apart from being a good performer, Vani’s positive and good-hearted nature brought good vibes to the sets of Oh My Kadavule. We bonded quite well. The film is not only about romance but also emphasises on friendship and other relationships. All the characters have a pivotal part to play,” she adds.

Oh My Kadavule is produced by G. Dilli Babu for Axess Film Factory, in association with Abhinaya Selvam for Happy High Pictures.

The film is directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu, with Leon James composing the music. While Vidhu Ayyanna is handling cinematography, Boopathy Selvaraj is responsible for editing.

Up next, Ritika Singh has Boxer in the pipeline, in which she is paired opposite Arun Vijay.

