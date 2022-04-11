Oh My Dog trailer: Arun Vijay’s son makes his debut in this heartwarming movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls it a ‘beautiful story of friendship’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday shared the trailer of Oh My Dog, which stars Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay. The film, bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment, marks the acting debut of Arnav.

Sharing the trailer on her social media handles, Samantha described it as a “beautiful story of friendship, loyalty and unconditional love.”

As soon as the video starts, we meet a naughty boy Arjun, who keeps everyone on their toes. Arnav as Arjun is adorable from the word go. As the video continues, Arjun finds a pup and brings him home. He names the dog Simba and takes care of him. He finds a good friend in Simba. But as the pup starts to grow, he attracts everyone’s attention as they recognise his breed. The Siberian Husky becomes so famous that even a businessman, played by Vinay Rai, tries to buy the dog. And when the boy refuses to sell Simba, the businessman plans to kidnap the dog. The trailer hints that even Arjun’s family is interested in selling the Husky to the businessman. So, will Arjun be successful in keeping Simba with him? We have to wait and watch.

Going by the trailer, Oh My Dog seems to be a movie which will tug at your heartstrings.

Talking about Oh My Dog, the film’s producer Suriya said in a statement, “Oh My Dog is a beautiful story throwing light on the friendship between man and his best friend along with touching upon important values of unconditional love, friendship and kindness. It’s a film that every family should watch together, especially kids and pet lovers.”

Arun Vijay added, “Oh My Dog is one of the most special projects of my career and personally a landmark movie for our entire family for multiple reasons. Not only was I thrilled to work with my father and my son, who makes his debut, in the film but being a parent and father to Arnav made me realise the importance of movies that cater to young audiences. The film is a true family entertainer and I look forward to the story inspiring children to retain their honesty, innocence and virtues.”

Besides Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, the movie also stars Vijaykumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai. The film marks the first collaboration of grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay.

Directed and written by Sarov Shanmugam, Oh My Dog will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 21.