O2 trailer: Nayanthara turns a fighter in this survival thriller. Watch video

The trailer of Nayanthara’s upcoming movie O2 was released on Monday. The promo video builds on the terror we managed to get a glimpse of in the earlier teaser. Although, the trailer expands a little on character details.

Nayanthara plays a character, who seems to be a single mother of a child, who is fighting for his life every day. The boy has a medical condition that doesn’t allow him to breathe without a breathing aid. He constantly needs oxygen support to stay alive. But, there seems to be a ray of hope. An operation could solve the boy’s medical condition and allow him to get back to his childhood. The boy and the mother take a bus to the hospital in Cochin to take part in the surgery. En route to their destination, their bus falls into a massive hole. How come? It’s hard to tell from the trailer.

However, the situation turns dire when people start running out of fresh air below the ground. Thus, begins the chaos, as everyone turns into unreasonable and inconsiderate men as they fight over the boy’s oxygen tank. What will the mother do now?

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, O2 will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 17.

Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Despite garnering negative reviews, the film scored big at the box office.