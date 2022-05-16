O2 teaser: Nayanthara promises a nail-biter

Disney Plus Hostar on Monday unveiled the teaser of its latest Tamil offering O2. The survival thriller stars Nayanthara and it is written and directed by GS Viknesh.

Tamil filmmakers have made many movies about the tragedy of children falling into borewells. It’s noteworthy that Nayanthara’s 2017 socio-political thriller Aramm was also about the same subject. But, judging from the teaser, it seems O2 deals with a situation of an entire bus falling into a massive hole.

The teaser shows cops investigating a missing passenger bus. The bus never reaches its final destination. “Where did it go?” wonders the cop, and it never occurs to him to check below his feet. It’s an interesting situation, which puts the humanity of the trapped passengers to test. Will they work together and crawl out of the hole alive? Or do they end up killing each other?

The teaser shows passengers engaging in a lot of violence out of sheer panic. And among them is Nayanthara with a kid, who is connected to an oxygen cylinder for some condition. She seems to stand between the mindless mob and an innocent kid.

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, O2 will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the release date.

Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Despite garnering negative reviews, the film scored a big at the box office.