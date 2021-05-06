November Story trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia’s promising murder-mystery show premieres on May 20

The trailer of upcoming Tamil web series November Story was released on Thursday. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead ROLE, the seven-episode series follows the events that unfold in the aftermath of a murder.

Judging by the trailer, at the centre of the murder investigation is an acclaimed crime story writer who is now suffering from early Alzheimer’s. All the evidence seems to be pointing at the culpability of the writer. But, looks can be deceiving and more so in murder-mystery shows. It seems the accused writer’s daughter, played by Tamannaah, takes it up on herself to get to the bottom of the truth and prove the innocence of her father.

“Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far. With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered,” said Tamannaah while talking about November Story.

The original Tamil series will also be made available in Hindi and Telugu. “November Story is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. We wanted to bring the Tamil audiences a crime thriller unlike any other they’ve seen before, in terms of both the storyline, and the way it’s brought to life. All the actors have delivered extraordinary performances and I am confident that the unique theme and genre of the series will grab the attention of audiences,” said Ram Subramanian, who has helmed November Story.

November Story also stars Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna, among others. The show will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 20.