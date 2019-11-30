NOTA director teams up with Vishal

Vishal is currently busy shooting for Thupparivaalan 2 in London. Vishal is currently busy shooting for Thupparivaalan 2 in London.

Vishal, who was last seen in Sundar C’s Action, will star in NOTA director Anand Shankar’s next. Currently, Vishal is shooting for Thupparivaalan 2 in London alongside Mysskin, and it looks like once he wraps the film, he will move on to this untitled project with Anand.

According to sources, Vishal 30 will go on floors post-January 2020. “It is a commercial entertainer, and since Vishal plays the lead, it will have high-octane action sequences. For now, it is in the pre-production stage with Anand working on the script,” says a source.

Vishal 30, bankrolled by KB Films, will have Ritu Varma of Dhruva Natchathiram fame playing the female lead. We hear it will be shot in Malaysia and the shoot is likely to commence in February. Incidentally, Anand Shankar’s Iru Mugan was also in Malaysia with Vikram in the lead.

In addition, Vishal has Chakra in the pipeline. Directed by MS Anandan, the film stars Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra and Srushti Dange. This action-entertainer will have Vishal playing an army officer.

Chakra has camera work by Balasubramaniem and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

