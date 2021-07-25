NOTA actor Yashika Aannand in critical condition after car accident near Mahabalipuram

TV personality and actor Yashika Aannand is said to be in critical condition after an accident as per Times of India. The publication said the accident occurred on Saturday midnight on East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram.

Her friend, Valli Chetty Bhavani, died on the spot, reported ToI.

The car that the New Delhi-born artiste was in reportedly swerved from its path and struck the median strip. Photos of the damaged vehicles have surfaced online.

Debuting with Kavalai Vendam in 2016, Yashika’s first starring role was Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, release in the same year. She is also known for NOTA, Kazhugu 2, Zombie, Mookuthi Amman.

Her upcoming projects include Raja Bheema, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kadamaiyai Sei, among others.