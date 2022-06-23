Not just for R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have a history of not billing friends for cameos

R Madhavan is starting a new chapter in his career by making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Besides directing, writing, and producing, he has also plays the lead role of the film. And he seemed to have had all the help from the Indian film industry to pull off his ambitious biopic film on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Madhavan recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played key cameo roles without billing him for the hours spent on the sets of Rocketry. “Be it Suriya or (Shah Rukh) Khan sahab, none of them charged any fee for the film. They didn’t even charge anything for the caravans, costumes and assistants. Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai along with his crew on his own money. He didn’t even charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil,” Madhavan had said earlier.

It’s worth noting that Shah Rukh and Suriya have a history of appearing in the movie of friends without a fee. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan played an extended role in the period movie Hey Ram. SRK essayed a crucial character named Amjad Ali Khan that changes the course of the hero’s journey in the movie by transforming the latter’s hate into love. “SRK did that film just for a wristwatch,” Kamal had said earlier.

SRK has made no secret about his admiration for Kamal. During an award show in Chennai, SRK had recalled, “I met Kamal sir at a friend’s wedding. I went back home and told my family and friends, ‘you know what I touched him (Kamal) and now I can pass away and die’.”

Recently, Suriya also joined the elite club of SRK, by performing a cameo in Vikram purely out of his love for Kamal. Suriya made a last-minute appearance in the blockbuster movie as Rolex and sort of became a sensation. In return, Kamal gifted Suriya a Rolex wristwatch to Suriya for a sensational cameo in Vikram.

Meanwhile, Rocketry will simultaneously release in multiple languages on July 1.