Not Aadukalam, not Asuran — Dhanush names Maari as his most challenging role, says Vignesh Raja

Ahead of the release of Kara, director Vignesh Raja revealed a confession from Dhanush that few would have expected: out of a filmography spanning over two decades and some of Tamil cinema’s most demanding characters, it was the carefree neighbourhood don in Maari (2015) that the actor found the most challenging role of his career.

Vignesh Raja, the writer-director who broke through with Por Thozhil (2023), has been in conversation with Dhanush while preparing their forthcoming film Kara, set to release on April 30. The film follows Karasaami, a former bank robber living in the shadow of the 1991 Gulf War, who is pulled back into a life of crime to protect his family. It is, by any measure, a weighty, morally complex role But in those conversations, Raja kept returning to a different question entirely.