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Not Aadukalam, not Asuran — Dhanush names Maari as his most challenging role, says Vignesh Raja
Dhanush has two National Awards, a filmography that spans continents, and some of Tamil cinema's most punishing performances to his name. None of it, he says, was harder than playing a don who kept pigeons in the film Maari
Ahead of the release of Kara, director Vignesh Raja revealed a confession from Dhanush that few would have expected: out of a filmography spanning over two decades and some of Tamil cinema’s most demanding characters, it was the carefree neighbourhood don in Maari (2015) that the actor found the most challenging role of his career.
Vignesh Raja, the writer-director who broke through with Por Thozhil (2023), has been in conversation with Dhanush while preparing their forthcoming film Kara, set to release on April 30. The film follows Karasaami, a former bank robber living in the shadow of the 1991 Gulf War, who is pulled back into a life of crime to protect his family. It is, by any measure, a weighty, morally complex role But in those conversations, Raja kept returning to a different question entirely.
“I keep asking Dhanush sir like, ‘You’ve done so many roles, what is that one role you found the most challenging?’, Raja revealed in a recent interview. “And surprisingly, Dhanush sir said, Maari was his most challenging role.”
The movie in question, Maari, was a commercial action-comedy in which Dhanush played a pigeon-keeping local don: nonchalant, unhurried, entirely unimpressed by the world around him. On the surface, the film looked like a crowd-pleasing detour: brisk entertainment, a breezy Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack, and Dhanush doing something looser and lighter than the intensity-heavy roles that had built his reputation.
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Director Balaji Mohan, speaking around the film’s release, explained the philosophy behind the character: Maari was designed to communicate almost exclusively through body language. He rarely raised his voice. He barely spoke. In scene after scene, including confrontations that would typically see a commercial hero at full volume, the character said very little and conveyed everything else through presence alone.
For Dhanush, whose career includes roles that demanded maximum expressiveness, from the obsessive lover in Kaadhal Kondein to the vengeance-driven father in Asuran, playing a character who did none of that would require a different kind of discipline entirely. That discipline, according to Dhanush himself, made Maari the most demanding work of his career.
Kara, their collaboration, features Dhanush alongside Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the film has generated significant anticipation in the Tamil film industry, including , Dhanush’s own assessment that it ranks among the best work he has done in the last decade.
The film is co-written by Raja and Alfred Prakash, the same pair behind Por Thozhil, and is set against the economic and social disruptions that followed the Gulf War of 1991, a period of oil scarcity, price hikes, and widespread anxiety across Tamil Nadu.
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