Nobody from Tamil Nadu needs to learn Hindi forcefully: Siddharth

Siddharth says students will learn Hindi if and when the need arises, as is the case for any language other than the mother tongue.

Siddharth in Indian 2
Siddharth says India is a mixture of great languages, and we should leave them be.

Actor Siddharth on Tuesday reacted to a draft education policy that suggested making Hindi mandatory third language in schools.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “There is a big difference between a native #Tamil speaker learning #Hindi vs being forced to study it and write exams in it. I speak 5 languages and understand 10. I wasn’t forced to learn them and that’s how it should be. #India is a mixture of great languages. Leave them be.”

The actor added, “Nobody from #TamilNadu needs to learn #Hindi forcefully. They will learn it if and when the need arises, as is the case for any language other than the mother tongue. Any #Indian who wants to communicate abroad would choose to learn #English ahead of #Hindi. End of discussion.”

According to the draft education policy, students in Hindi-speaking states should learn a modern Indian language, apart from Hindi and English and, in non-Hindi-speaking states, Hindi along with the regional language and English.

