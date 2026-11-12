No Suriya’s Scene 2, no Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham 2: Jithu Madhavan shuts down sequel talk

Director Jithu Madhavan has put to rest speculation about a sequel to Scene, confirming that neither Scene 2 nor Aavesham 2 are in development. “I have only announced the Romancham 2 sequel. Aavesham 2 and Scene 2 are just assumptions. I haven’t announced them,” the director said during the film’s press meet.

He explained that the open endings were intentional but were not invitations for sequels. “I wanted the audience to have a feeling that the story continues, which is why I included tail-end endings for Scene and Aavesham,” he said. The endings were designed as a storytelling choice, a way to leave the characters alive in the audience’s imagination rather than sealing them off with a definitive conclusion. But they were not, as many had assumed, the groundwork for second instalments.

Also Read: Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed

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On Aavesham 2, Madhavan acknowledged that a sequel had been discussed at one point but said no concrete progress had been made. “Aavesham 2 was told at one stage, but there are no discussions or confirmations yet. There are a lot of factors to consider before making a sequel, and we have to do it at the right time,” he said.

The leak that broke the first half

In an interview in Cinemaulgam, Jithu Madhavan spoke in detail about the leak that revealed Suriya was playing a visually impaired character in Scene, disclosing for the first time how central the secret was to the film’s design.

According to him, he had structured Scene’s first half entirely around the reveal that DSP Inbaraj is blind. Everything before the interval was calibrated around what the audience knows and does not know about the character. The reveal itself was the interval block. The first half’s tension, humour and audience experience were all built on the assumption that the viewer walks in without knowing.

“Before the official update from the film, it was leaked that Suriya sir is playing a blind character,” Jithu Madhavan said.

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The leak happened despite the team maintaining strict secrecy during the shoot. Jithy Madhavan said the information did not come out while filming was underway, even with a large number of artists, junior artists and technicians on set. It was only after the shoot wrapped and post-production began that someone let the information out. “After the shoot finished and post-production started, somehow someone leaked it. Nobody knows when exactly,” he remarked

By the time the teaser was released, the information was already circulating widely. “Since it was revealed that Suriya sir plays a blind character before the interval, I was scared that the surprise would be leaked even before the first look was released. After the teaser was released, everyone started talking about it, and it was really heartbreaking for me,” Jithu Madhavan said.

About Scene

Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.