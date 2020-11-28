No OTT release for Vijay-starrer Master

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Amid growing speculation over Vijay’s Master releasing directly on an OTT platform, the producers issued a statement on Saturday to put an end to all the rumours.

The makers said that releasing Master in theatres is crucial for the revival of the film industry, which has suffered an unprecedented loss due to the pandemic.

“As we continue to battle the pandemic, we hope you are all safe and doing fine. We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audience to celebrate our #Master in theatres. We await the Big Day to come, as much as you do. With lot of rumours surfacing in the past few days, we would like to clarify our stand on it. Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer to the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the on-going crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry. We hope to reach out to you soon, with the good news. Stay safe,” said Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators in the statement.

The release of Master was postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus. There was a strong sentiment in the film industry that the producers might opt for an OTT release owing to the on-going situation. However, the filmmakers remained determined to wait until some semblance of normalcy returned to the business of film exhibition.

At present, theatres across the country are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. This arrangement is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. And industry stakeholders hope Master rekindles the public’s interest in watching movies on the big screen.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Vijay, it also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das among others.

