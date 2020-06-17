No digital release for Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram, confirms Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj’s next directorial is Jagame Thandhiram. Karthik Subbaraj’s next directorial is Jagame Thandhiram.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is quite optimistic about the business of cinema returning to normalcy. He believes that theaters would continue to draw audience like before. “I would be among the first ones who will throng theaters as soon as they open,” said the 37-year-old filmmaker.

Karthik suggests that there is no substitute for the movie-watching experience offered by theaters. At the same time, he thinks that streaming platforms could come as a blessing to small-budget movies, which are low on the priority list of distributors. He opined that OTT and cinema halls would coexist peacefully.

In fact, Karthik Subbaraj and producer Vivek Harshan of Y Not Studios is determined to wait for the pandemic situation to come under control and theaters to open to release their new movie Jagame Thandhiram. “At this point, the producer has no idea about giving the movie to an OTT platform. Things have to come back to normal at some point. It cannot go on like this. After that, we will release the film,” said the Petta director.

Starring Dhanush in the lead, Jagame Thandhiram was supposed to hit screens in May this year. However, the coronavirus outbreak derailed the release plans. ”If not for the Bloody Virus.. Today would be #JagameThandhiramFDFS (sic),” tweeted Karthik on May 1.

And even as the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu remains grim as ever, Karthik Subbaraj is positive about taking Jagame Thandhiram to cinemas.

Karthik’s latest production venture Penguin, however, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, and it marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic.

