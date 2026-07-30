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‘No law to punish those who watched it’: Editor Pradeep E Ragav on the Jana Nayagan leak
Nearly four months after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was leaked before it had even been certified, editor Pradeep E Ragav says he has not recovered from it.
Editor Pradeep E Ragav has spoken about the ordeal he faced after the online leak of Jana Nayagan, revealing that the episode has stayed with him long after the arrests were made.
“I still haven’t gotten over the incident. There are war ants, those will kill even the animal. I see the incident like that. Those who leaked are in jail and there is no law to find and punish the people who watched it through piracy. If it’s their own thing, they won’t do this. More than money, 1000’s of people were involved,” he said in an interview with Harish Ram.
His point about scale is not rhetorical. Chennai police have estimated that around 1.2 crore people watched Jana Nayagan illegally before it received CBFC clearance.
The entire film was leaked online on April 9 and circulated widely through piracy networks, prompting the producers to pursue legal action against social media accounts sharing clips and links. At that point the release had already been pushed indefinitely from its original date of January 9 because of a standoff between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification.
Also Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day Live Updates
Investigators traced the breach to a freelance assistant editor who had been onboarded for a different project and used that access to enter an editing studio, where he copied raw footage of Jana Nayagan and assembled a complete version before passing it on. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing’s arrest count rose in stages and stood at 16 by June 4. The Madras High Court also issued an interim injunction directing internet service providers and cable operators not to carry any uncertified version of the film.
Pradeep E Ragav himself faced professional consequences. The Southern India Film Editors Association suspended him, while stating that he was not directly responsible for the leak. The association said he had breached its rules by engaging non-members as assistants on films he worked on, including Jana Nayagan, and that he had accepted that the leak happened because of negligence on his part. The decision followed an emergency executive committee meeting on April 27. Ragav later submitted an apology, which the association accepted, clearing him to continue working.
Director H Vinoth has described the leak in similar terms, telling in an interview with Behindwoods that it was a heavy blow and took the team a long time to process.
Jana Nayagan finally reached theatres on July 23, seven months after it was submitted for certification. Directed by H Vinoth for KVN Productions, it stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.
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