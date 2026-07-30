‘No law to punish those who watched it’: Editor Pradeep E Ragav on the Jana Nayagan leak 

Editor Pradeep E Ragav, who cut Vijay's Jana Nayagan, has said he is yet to move past the film's online leak in April.

Editor Pradeep E Ragav has spoken about the ordeal he faced after the online leak of Jana Nayagan, revealing that the episode has stayed with him long after the arrests were made.

“I still haven’t gotten over the incident. There are war ants, those will kill even the animal. I see the incident like that. Those who leaked are in jail and there is no law to find and punish the people who watched it through piracy. If it’s their own thing, they won’t do this. More than money, 1000’s of people were involved,” he said in an interview with Harish Ram.