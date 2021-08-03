Nivin Pauly to return to Tamil cinema with director Ram’s next

Actor Nivin Pauly on Tuesday announced his new project, which marks his return to the Tamil film industry after a gap of four years. The unnamed film will be written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ram.

The film will be bankrolled by producer Suresh Kamatchi of Maanaadu fame and Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music. Besides Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Anjali and Soori. “A beautiful chance to explore a new path ahead, a chance to unlearn and learn again. Always a pleasure to work with Ram Sir (sic),” wrote Anjali, while sharing the announcement of the project on her Twitter page.

Nivin’s last film in Tamil was Richie, which came out in 2017. The film was the remake of Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

It is director Ram’s second collaboration with a popular Malayalam actor. His last film Peranbu, which had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2018, had Malayalam superstar Mammootty playing the lead role. The film revolved around the struggles of a single parent raising a daughter with special needs.

The announcement of the new project has caused a lot of excitement among the fans of the director. “The Amazing #Ram sir’s 5th film announced today :) happy & awaiting this film as an ardent fan of Ram sir & this team ! (sic),” tweeted filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Meanwhile, Nivin, who was last seen in Moothon, is waiting for the release of Thuramukham. The release of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic.