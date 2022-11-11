scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Nivin Pauly is fierce in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai first look

Nivin Pauly will share screen space with Anjali and Soori in Ram directorial Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

nivin paulyNivin Pauly in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Twitter)

The makers of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai have unveiled Nivin Pauly’s first look from the movie. Pauly took to social media and said that he was delighted to share his fierce first look from Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. With long hair and a weapon in his hand, Pauly appeared ferocious in his new look. Earlier, the makers also revealed Anjali’s look from the movie. The Ram directorial also stars Soori.

The promo of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which was released a few weeks ago, showed the actors portraying a lot of emotions. “Not just your heart. Your body, your soul and everything will fly when you’re in love,” Pauly said at the end of the promo. The title Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai translates to seven seas and seven hills.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is Nivin Pauly’s third Tamil film. He was previously seen in Richie and Neram.

Besides Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Pauly has Thuramukham and Thaaram in the pipeline.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:03:33 pm
