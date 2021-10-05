Nivin Pauly begins shooting for Ram’s next film in Rameshwaram, see photos

Actor Nivin Pauly has started shooting for his new Tamil film in Rameshwaram’s Dhanushkodi. Written and directed by Ram, the film also stars Anjali and Soori in the lead roles. It is being bankrolled by producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, which is also producing Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu.

It is Ram’s second film in a row with a prominent Malayalam star in the lead role. His last directorial outing was Peranbu, starring superstar Mammootty. The film had Mammootty playing a very flawed, frail and humane character at a time when he was doing over-the-top, larger-than-life characters in Mollywood. Peranbu had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2018. It revolved around the struggles of a single parent raising a daughter with special needs. And it is safe to assume that Nivin will also be seen playing a realistic character in Ram’s film.

The filmmakers have not revealed the title of the film. It marks Nivin’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of four years. His last film in Tamil was Richie, which came out in 2017. The movie was the remake of Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

Nivin Pauly was last seen in Moothon, which was written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. He is now waiting for the release of Thuramukham. The release of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic.