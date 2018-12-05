It’s official: Nithya Menen to play Jayalalithaa

On late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s second death anniversary, filmmaker Priyadhaarshini confirmed the name of the actor who will be portraying one of the most powerful women in Indian politics. On Wednesday, the young director tweeted a poster of her next film, The Iron Lady. In the poster, she has superimposed actor Nithya Menen’s face on a popular image of Jayalalithaa.

In the poster, Priyadhaarshini has termed Jayalalithaa as ‘India’s Margaret Thatcher.’

Priyadhaarshini’s confirmation comes at a time amid growing speculation about who has bagged the coveted role. Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Balan and Trisha were rumored to be the frontrunners for the lead role in the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Priyadhaarshini, who was Mysskin’s assistant, is currently busy shooting her debut film Shakti with Varalaxmi. Her biopic project was announced earlier this year by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

The project is expected to go on floors on February 24, coinciding with Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. The film will trace Jayalalithaa’s journey to stardom, her rise as a political leader and her final days at the hospital.

It’s worth noting that seasoned filmmakers Bharathiraja and Vijay have also expressed their interests in making a biopic on Jayalalithaa. Both the filmmakers are expected to announce the details of their respective projects soon.