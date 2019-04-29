NGK trailer: Selvaraghavan and Suriya promise an intense political thriller

The trailer of Suriya’s highly-anticipated film NGK is finally out, and it promises a gritty political thriller.

The two-minute long trailer of Selvaraghavan directorial shows us the rise of Suriya as NGK, a politician who loves his country. The trailer begins with a shot of Suriya standing in a crowd with chants of “NGK” in the background. The trailer manages to show the dejection of an incorruptible politician in a country like India. Suriya is seen angry and frustrated, and the movie also promises lot of action.

NGK also stars Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Jagapathi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Guru Somasundaram and Aruldoss among others.

Watch NGK trailer

The film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sivakumar Vijayan, editor KL Praveen and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

NGK will be the first Selvaraghavan film to release in over six years. His last release was Arya and Anushka Shetty starrer Irandaam Ulagam in 2012.

Suriya, meanwhile, has films like Kaappaan and Soorarai Pottru in his kitty.

NGK is slated to hit screens on May 31.