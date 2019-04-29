NGK trailer-audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Political dramas clearly seem to interest makers of Tamil cinema. After Yaman, Sarkar, NOTA, Uriyadi 2 and so on, Suriya is testing waters with NGK (Nanda Gopalan Kumaran), joining the political film bandwagon.
Ever since the project was announced, it has created a buzz among fans, since NGK marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan.
The teaser of the long-awaited NGK, unveiled recently, clocked in more than nine million views on YouTube. It reminded us of Shankar’s Mudhalvan. In the teaser, we saw Suriya take on the political system, like how he did in Aayatha Ezhuthu.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, NGK also stars Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Jagapathi Babu and Sampath Raj among others in key roles. While Yuvan Shankar Raja is in charge of the music, Sivakumar Vijayan has cranked the camera.
NGK will hit screens on May 31.
NGK audio launched
The makers unveil the music album of Suriya starrer NGK.
Suriya is a director's actor, says Selvaraghavan
“Suriya was keen to improvise all the time even though certain shots demanded more than 20 takes. That was the huge strength of NGK. Suriya is a director's actor. As for the film, when SR Prabhu came to me, they told me they needed a Selvaraghavan film. That made me very happy. Sai Pallavi is an amazing actress. She is childlike and an extremely talented person. I didn't want to make Sai Pallavi dance because she has scored a lot in acting. We are releasing the film on May 31, and hope you all like it,” says Selvaraghavan.
'NGK was a very difficult film to work on'
“NGK was a very difficult film to work on, but I was sure that we needed Suriya. I think I was just being a fanboy and did this film,” says Selvaraghavan.
'I would like to thank Suriya fans for being extremely patient'
“Though Selvaraghavan sir first gave me the bound script, he, eventually, rewrote the entire script. As a crew, we took our own time, but the excitement surrounding the project never got reduced. I would like to thank Suriya fans for being extremely patient,” says producer SR Prabhu.
Sai Pallavi heaps praise on Suriya
“I learnt so much from both Suriya sir and Selvaraghavan sir. I will consider myself successful if I am half as hardworking, passionate and humble as Suriya sir. I am not saying these things because I am a huge fan of his,” says Sai Pallavi.
Whenever I team up with Selvaraghavan, it has always worked: Yuvan Shankar Raja
“Whenever I team up with Selvaraghavan, it has always worked. I am sure the magic will repeat with NGK as well. I am excited and looking forward to listening to the fans' feedback about songs,” says Yuvan Shankar Raja.
'Suriya is one-in-a-million kind of a person'
“Suriya is one-in-a-million kind of a person. I felt I was attending school while I was shooting for NGK. There had been days I had wished I could escape the shoot if I got a fever. (laughs),” says Sai Pallavi.
'NGK is going to rock'
“NGK is going to rock. After 10-15 years, I am collaborating with Suriya again. I am teaming up with Selvaraghavan after Thulluvadho Ilamai. He is quite unassuming and a cinematic genius,” says Thalaivasal Vijay.
'Suriya is a powerhouse performer'
"Selvaraghavan sir's strength as a filmmaker will be apparent in NGK. Suriya, as usual, is a powerhouse performer," says cinematographer Sivakumar Vijayan.
Watch the trailer of NGK
'I was bowled over by the second half of NGK'
“In the beginning, I was not sure if I would fit into Selvaraghavan's world of cinema. I would say NGK is a collaborative process. Suriya kizhichutaaru. There are a number of single-take shots in the film. I was bowled over by the second half of NGK in particular. The climax portions are simply terrific,” says editor KL Praveen.
'NGK will be celebrated by the audience'
“When Selvaraghavan sir narrated the situation to me, I got reminded of Kannagi and Madhavi from the Tamil epic Silapathigaram. His female protagonists have always been bold, humane and different. I am sure NGK will be celebrated by the audience. Also, women in Selva sir's films go against the norms of society. You will see the same in NGK,” says lyricist Uma Devi.
NGK trailer: First impression
It looks like Suriya plays an aspiring politician, who wants to cleanse the system. Sai Pallavi and Rakul seem to be playing contrasting characters. While one is sari-clad, the other is seen performing stunts.
Two NGK songs
The makers unveil two songs from NGK.
NGK trailer screened
The trailer of NGK is played in Tamil and Telugu.
NGK trailer-audio launch begins
VJ Ramya is hosting NGK trailer-audio launch.