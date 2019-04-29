NGK trailer-audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Political dramas clearly seem to interest makers of Tamil cinema. After Yaman, Sarkar, NOTA, Uriyadi 2 and so on, Suriya is testing waters with NGK (Nanda Gopalan Kumaran), joining the political film bandwagon.

Ever since the project was announced, it has created a buzz among fans, since NGK marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan.

The teaser of the long-awaited NGK, unveiled recently, clocked in more than nine million views on YouTube. It reminded us of Shankar’s Mudhalvan. In the teaser, we saw Suriya take on the political system, like how he did in Aayatha Ezhuthu.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, NGK also stars Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Jagapathi Babu and Sampath Raj among others in key roles. While Yuvan Shankar Raja is in charge of the music, Sivakumar Vijayan has cranked the camera.

NGK will hit screens on May 31.