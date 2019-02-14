NGK teaser: Suriya to lead the masses in Selvaraghavan’s next

The teaser of NGK, starring Suriya in the lead role, is out. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is the story of a man named Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, popularly known as NGK. Throughout the teaser, we can see and hear his name being chanted by the masses as he emerges as a popular political figure.

Watch the teaser of Suriya starrer NGK here:

In the teaser, we see shots of Suriya’s character being loved by the masses as he goes with them from door to door to solve their problems and educate them as best he can. He decides to join politics for the welfare of his country.

In the latter part of the teaser, we see him engage in some hand-to-hand combat like a true-blue Kollywood hero.

Alongside Suriya, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. NGK is Selvaraghavan’s comeback project after 2013’s Irandaam Ulagam. His other projects Nenjam Marappathillai and Mannavan Vanthanadi are yet to release.

In January, the director took to Twitter to announce the wrap up of the film. This Tamil-Telugu bilingual marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan.

The release date of NGK is yet to be announced.