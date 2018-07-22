NGK second look: Suriya is Nandha Gopalan Kumaran

NGK second look: The poster has an intense-looking Suriya, removing his collar buttons. NGK second look: The poster has an intense-looking Suriya, removing his collar buttons.

The second look of the upcoming Suriya’s film was released by the makers on Sunday. The poster, which was supposed to come at 6 pm on Sunday, was released a couple of hours earlier, as a surprise to his fans. The poster was released to mark Suriya’s birthday which falls on July 23.

“Looking forward to seeing all your kind feedback #NGKSECONDLOOK #HBDSuriya #NGKfire,” tweeted Selvaraghavan.

The poster has an intense-looking Suriya, removing his collar buttons. With a stern look on his face, the gesture feels like a sign of rebellion. The mood around Suriya also looks jubilant. Also, for the first time, the poster introduces the name of Suriya’s character in the film. NGK stands for Nandha Gopalan Kumaran in Tamil. However, the acronym stands for Nandha Gopalan Krishnan in Telugu. While the Tamil poster credits Selvaraghavan with an original name, the Telugu poster gives his screen name ‘Sri Raghava’.

See Suriya’s upcoming film NGK’s second look here:

The poster is quite similar to the first one, in terms of the mood and visual tone it sets. And interestingly, Suriya looks heavenwards in both posters. While there were traces of communism in the previous poster, the second poster doesn’t seem to hold any easter eggs. However, there’s definitely a rebellion in place; even the title font is designed like graffiti.

Apart from Suriya, NGK also stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preeti Singh. The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and is expected to hit the screens this Diwali. The box office will see a high profile clash between NGK and Vijay’s Sarkar, making it an interesting Diwali for cinephiles.

