Toggle Menu
NGK leaked online by Tamilrockershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/ngk-leaked-online-by-tamilrockers-5757971/

NGK leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers Leaks NGK movie Online: Suriya and Sai Pallavi's political thriller NGK hit the screens today. Within a few hours of its release, the film was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

NGK tamilrockers
NGK stars Suriya in the lead role.

Suriya and Sai Pallavi’s political thriller NGK hit the screens today. Within a few hours of its release, the film was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Devaraj among others, NGK revolves around the life of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, a commoner who decides to take a political plunge. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, the film was in production for the past two years.

Last week it was Tamil film Lisaa, Telugu drama Sita, Bollywood spy thriller India’s Most Wanted and Hollywood release Alladin that became the victims of the piracy site.

Talking about NGK, Suirya told indianexpress.com, “NGK was a very complex character, You don’t know what’s there on his (Selvaraghavan) mind. Most of the time he himself acts out scenes, putting actors to shame. It is a treat to watch (him doing that). He is a fantastic actor and I really enjoyed following his act. I saw my character through Selvaraghavan and I did what I did.”

NGK, meanwhile, has opened to mixed reviews.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Onward teaser: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt embark on a magical adventure together
2 Shuruaat Ka Twist movie review: The six-part anthology is a mixed bag
3 Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill