NGK leaked online by Tamilrockers

Suriya and Sai Pallavi’s political thriller NGK hit the screens today. Within a few hours of its release, the film was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Devaraj among others, NGK revolves around the life of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, a commoner who decides to take a political plunge. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, the film was in production for the past two years.

Last week it was Tamil film Lisaa, Telugu drama Sita, Bollywood spy thriller India’s Most Wanted and Hollywood release Alladin that became the victims of the piracy site.

Talking about NGK, Suirya told indianexpress.com, “NGK was a very complex character, You don’t know what’s there on his (Selvaraghavan) mind. Most of the time he himself acts out scenes, putting actors to shame. It is a treat to watch (him doing that). He is a fantastic actor and I really enjoyed following his act. I saw my character through Selvaraghavan and I did what I did.”

NGK, meanwhile, has opened to mixed reviews.