NGK, Devi 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Devi 2 and Suriya-Sai Pallavi starrer NGK have finally hit screens. While horror comedy Devi 2 is being pitched as the dark horse of the race, all eyes are on NGK, which is all set to mint gold at the box office. However, there is one thing in common in both Devi 2 and NGK – the films feature some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry. While Devi 2 has Prabhudheva, Tamannaah Bhatia, RJ Balaji, Yogi Babu and Nandita Swetha playing pivotal roles in the Vijay directorial. Holding the other end of the fort at the ticket windows is Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh among others in Selvaraghavan’s political drama NGK.

NGK, which stands for Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, has been produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Its screenplay has been written by Selvaraghavan himself.

NGK also has everyone’s attention since the film is director Selvaraghavan’s first in six years. So in a way, NGK marks the filmmaker’s comeback to cinemas.

Earlier, at the audio launch of NGK; Suriya had said that being a part of NGK has enriched him cinematically.

“Even before the release of Kadhal Kondaen, I remember telling Selva that we should work together. It has happened with NGK. The film is a dream come true thing that materialised after 17 years. After working with Selva, I realised I have fallen more in love with cinema,” Suriya had said at the audio launch.

However, it was not only Suriya who had good words to say about his director. Selva returned the favour by saying, “Suriya was keen to improvise all the time even though certain shots demanded more than 20 takes. That was the huge strength of NGK. Suriya is a director’s actor.”