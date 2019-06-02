NGK box office collection Day 2: Suriya starrer is thriving

Suriya and Rakul Preet starrer NGK is rocking the box office. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Jagapathi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Guru Somasundaram and Aruldoss.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the movie’s box office figures. In a tweet, he wrote, “Another ₹ 1 Cr day in #Chennai City for #NGK on Saturday..2 days #Chennai City Gross – ₹ 2.10 Crs.. #NGKFire.”

Overseas, as well, NGK is winner. In another tweet, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#NGK crosses $100K in the #USA$117,000 as of 7 PM PST on Saturday..”

NGK has received a mixed critical reception.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film two-and-a-half stars. In her review, she wrote, “The film begins as an excellent character study and then proceeds to be a political drama that explores the genre with seriousness. But someone needs to change the template of the genre, so as to speak, in Tamil cinema. Why keep doing something a Shankar or AR Murugadoss would do? A random filmmaker, perhaps, can attempt that, but definitely not Selvaraghavan. I am not saying it is easy writing, but NGK is the simplest yet safest film of Selvaraghavan to date. If you have missed him, please go back and catch Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandaam Ulagam.”

“He writes the most complex and powerful female characters, which NGK doesn’t have. Rakul Preet plays Vanathi, a political analyst, but her character seems an extension of Megna, her role in the previous outing, Dev. Sai Pallavi plays Geetha, Kumaran’s jealous wife. I couldn’t help but compare them with Selvaraghavan’s iconic onscreen women characters. Think of Sonia Agarwal from 7G Rainbow Colony, or Sneha in Pudhupettai or Richa Gangopadhyay in Mayakkam Enna. They were real, not animated. Unfortunately, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet’s characters don’t live up to the hype. NGK shows no interest in exploring their personalities and reduces them to a stereotype,” Subhakeerthana added.

Sunday is going to be even better for NGK after which it will have to rely on word-of-mouth promotion since its reviews are nothing to write home about.