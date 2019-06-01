NGK box office collection Day 1: The Suriya film is off to a great start

Political drama NGK is off to a great start at the box office in Tamil Nadu, despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#NGK takes an excellent opening all over TN yesterday.” Bala added that the Suriya starrer has managed to gross over 84,000 dollars at the US box office and even debuted as the No.3 film in Malaysia.

Over the weekend, the film is expected to pull in huge crowds to theaters.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, who is known for films such as Pudupettai, Mayakam Enna and Ayirathil Oruvan, NGK was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film also stars Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Jagapathi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Guru Somasundaram and Aruldoss among others. Despite the hype, the movie has not received great reviews from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “NGK is about Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, a grassroots worker, who eventually becomes the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. There is a certain classiness to this intense political drama that you can’t deny—but NGK, on the whole, isn’t satisfying. Simply put, it is neither a Selvaraghavan nor a Suriya film. You may say it doesn’t have to be. But that matters to an extent, right?”.

NGK hit the screens on May 31.