Next song from Vijay’s Varisu is high on emotions: ‘It’s for you Amma’

Composer S Thaman on Monday announced the release date for the next single from Varisu music album. Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film is due to arrive in cinemas during Pongal.

The filmmakers have already released two songs from the album. This will be the third single track. The song has been titled ‘Soul of Varisu’ and Thaman suggested it’s going to be high on emotions. “It’s For U Amma Coming to Hug Ur Ears For Years We all Love Our Mother Right Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma,” he tweeted, while announcing the song’s release date. The melody will be out on the internet at 5 PM on Tuesday.

Varisu has created quite a buzz in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. However, it was shot in Tamil. The film is facing resistance from a section of distributors, who are against giving a wide release to the Telugu-dubbed version of Vijay starrer against the original Telugu films (Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy), which will release during the same holiday.

#SoulofVarisu 💞 @actorvijay Vijay Anna’s Fav 🎵 It’s For U Amma ❤️ Coming to Hug 🤗 Ur Ears For Years 🎧

We all Love Our Mother Right ❤️‍🩹

Dedicating this Track to them

Love U Amma 🎧#VarisuThirdSingle 🤍#VarisuMusic#Varisu pic.twitter.com/uzyheWyV4w — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 19, 2022

In Tamil Nadu, Varisu will release against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. It’s touted to be one of the biggest box office clashes in recent years. Last week, Raju courted controversy by stating Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith.

Varisu and Thunivu are likely to release on January 12. Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.