scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Next song from Vijay’s Varisu is high on emotions: ‘It’s for you Amma’

Besides Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.

vijay posterVijay in Varisu.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Composer S Thaman on Monday announced the release date for the next single from Varisu music album. Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film is due to arrive in cinemas during Pongal.

The filmmakers have already released two songs from the album. This will be the third single track. The song has been titled ‘Soul of Varisu’ and Thaman suggested it’s going to be high on emotions. “It’s For U Amma Coming to Hug Ur Ears For Years We all Love Our Mother Right Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma,” he tweeted, while announcing the song’s release date. The melody will be out on the internet at 5 PM on Tuesday.

Also Read |Shubhra Gupta’s list of best films of 2022, and why this will be the year Bollywood lost the plot

Varisu has created quite a buzz in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. However, it was shot in Tamil. The film is facing resistance from a section of distributors, who are against giving a wide release to the Telugu-dubbed version of Vijay starrer against the original Telugu films (Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy), which will release during the same holiday.

In Tamil Nadu, Varisu will release against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. It’s touted to be one of the biggest box office clashes in recent years. Last week, Raju courted controversy by stating Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

Varisu and Thunivu are likely to release on January 12. Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:31:54 pm
Next Story

Maha: Eknath Shinde camp gets possession of old Shiv Sena office on premises of Nagpur Assembly complex

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close